Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2020 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/11/2020) of GBP0.31m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/11/2020) of GBP29.22m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/11/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 140.14p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 139.87p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 132.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.45%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 111.97p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.00p Premium to NAV (2.65%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 11/11/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 87774 EQS News ID: 1147767 End of Announcement EQS News Service

