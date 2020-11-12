Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020

WKN: A2PEAM ISIN: US30205M1018 Ticker-Symbol: 2H0 
Frankfurt
12.11.20
08:03 Uhr
1,600 Euro
+0,070
+4,58 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXICURE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXICURE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2020 | 14:56
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exicure, Inc. to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Exicure, Inc. (NYSE American:XCUR), is developing nucleic acid-based therapeutics to treat rare, severe genetic diseases and cancer. XCUR will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of immunomodulatory and gene regulating drugs against validated targets. Exicure's proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) architecture is designed to unlock the potential of therapeutic oligonucleotides in a wide range of cells and tissues. Exicure's lead programs address inflammatory diseases, genetic disorders and oncology. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Exicure, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615958/Exicure-Inc-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.