Jeremy D. Rackley Launches New Personal Website

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Jeremy D. Rackley is pleased to announce the launch of his new personal, professional website. The new website showcases his illustrious career, as well as the articles and interviews he has been featured in.

Jeremy D. Rackley of Brooklyn, New York, is the founder and managing partner of JC Marketing. He founded JC Marketing after working at Google for over a decade. Now, he runs his own company, alongside a team of designers and developers.

The new website includes an in-depth bio of Mr. Rackley, starting with his education at Brooklyn Technical High School and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Design and Applied Arts. His bio also touches on his time working for Google, which started in 2008 and involved him defining and shaping their digital solutions through user-focused web and mobile application design.

Beyond highlighting Rackley's impressive educational background and career, the website also links to various publications in which he has been featured.

Jeremy D. Rackley was recently featured in an interview with Ideamensch, where he discussed how to stay productive as an entrepreneur, what his typical day looks like, and how he has overcome failure.

Further, he has published several blog posts on Medium and has been featured in articles on Whitedust and TMCnet. These posts have focused on his expertise as an entrepreneur and as a web designer.

For more information, please visit https://jeremydrackley.com/.

About Jeremy D. Rackley

Jeremy D. Rackley is the founder and managing partner of JC Marketing, which is located in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. Rackley had previously worked for Google, helping shape digital solutions through user-focused web and mobile application design. After working there for over a decade, he decided it was time to go off on his own and that is when he founded his company. Currently, Rackley manages a small team of designers and developers at JC Marketing, alongside his partner Cinthya Garza Martinez.

