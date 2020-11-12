Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International Inc, Quarterly Report Period Ending September 30, 2020

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC:OPTI) OPTEC International, Inc Quarterly Report Filing, Period Ending September 30, 2020.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OPTI/financials

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

CONTACT:

OPTEC International, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

Andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: OPTEC International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616333/OPTEC-International-Inc-Quarterly-Report-Period-Ending-September-30-2020