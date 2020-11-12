Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JAES ISIN: CA38045Y1025 Ticker-Symbol: GGD 
Tradegate
12.11.20
15:35 Uhr
0,980 Euro
-0,020
-2,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOGOLD RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOGOLD RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9791,02816:03
0,9811,02616:01
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2020 | 15:20
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoGold Resources Inc. to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCQX:GLGDF)(TSX:GGD), Silver & Gold in Mexico, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About GoGold Resources Inc.

GoGold is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer with projects in Mexico.

GoGold's Management Team are veterans of successful mine development and operation in Mexico. In addition to their extensive business and government relationships, they have the knowledge, experience and financial acumen required to turn properties into profitable producing mines.

Brad Langille, GoGold's President and CEO, is a successful mine builder. He, along with Board Chairman John Turner and other members of the senior executive have raised hundreds of millions of dollars in capital markets to bring mines into production. The founders and senior management have a proven history of strategically building ounces, forming long-term financial alliances, and creating thousands of jobs.

Utilizing their international list of institutional and retail contacts, writer's coverage, and strategic media placement, GoGold continues to aggressively market the company.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: GoGold Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615960/GoGold-Resources-Inc-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th

GOGOLD RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.