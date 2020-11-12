The metals and mining industry is plagued with various challenges, and companies need to adopt new strategies to achieve sustainable success. Factors such as rising costs, increasing competition, cyber threats, environmental concern, and workforce management challenges are major roadblocks for all industry players. How can metals and mining companies overcome these challenges and develop sustainable strategies? Infiniti's market intelligence experts analyze the changing market dynamics and provide companies with comprehensive insights and guidance to address the various market challenges. Our market intelligence solutions enable companies to evaluate and tackle the impact of changing costs, adopt emerging technologies, and produce innovative solutions to stay ahead of the curve. To leverage Infiniti's market intelligence solutions for comprehensive insights into changing market dynamics and effective risk management strategies, request a free proposal

"Scarce resources and rising uncertainty around commodity prices have put the metals and mining industry in a state of turmoil. As such, cost cuts, automation, and operational efficiency are becoming imperative for metals and mining companies to succeed in the long run," says a metals and mining expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a global metals and mining industry player based out of Canada, struggled to identify and manage potential risks due to their limited traditional risk matrix. Competitors and industry leaders benefited from the increased adoption of automation and rising use of data, and the client lost ground to its competitors. The metals and mining industry client sought to create transparency into the processes, accurately predict customer preferences, and enable efficient decision-making. Therefore, the company partnered with Infiniti Research and leveraged our market intelligence solutions. During the seven-week engagement, the metals and mining firm also wanted to increase their return on capital, increase innovation, review supplier contracts, and enable low-cost digital initiatives in the future.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's experts developed a comprehensive market intelligence engagement to assist the Canadian metals and mining industry client. The approach included the following:

Generating insights regarding profitable opportunities, competitors' strategies, cost-pressure, and changing supplier structures

Helping the client identify bottlenecks within processes and improve operations

Assessing risks in the market and analyzing the client's performance over recent years

Identifying technologies adopted by market leaders and evaluating new digitalized business models

Developing strategies to tackle production, supply chain, and asset management challenges

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's market intelligence engagement, the metals and mining industry client successfully evaluated the impact of digital disruption in the industry, understood the role of technology in optimizing the value chain, and developing new revenue streams. The client also identified more comprehensive initiatives that improved the flow of information and eliminated waste from one to the next value-chain step. Additionally, the metals and mining industry players achieved operational excellence by pursuing digitalization projects and successfully assessing risk dimensions by adopting new risk management strategies.

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence engagement, the metals and mining industry client also:

Built a customer-centric value chain and streamlined processes within one year

Realized savings of over $1.3 million

