Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Blood Disorders Helps Blood Group Typing Market Reach US$3556.0 Mn in Valuation, finds TMR

- A broad range of tests have clinical application in blood group typing. A broad array of instruments and techniques have become increasingly popular in cross matching transfusion medicine tests.

- Problems related to blood transfusion are now providing new growth avenues for tests for Rhesus and ABO systems.

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recently published report, Transparency Market Research speaks about the global blood group typing market and its future developments and prospects. The research report entails in detail about the history of market, current trends, possible restraints, geographical outlook, and key players operating in the market space. The research report offers detailed segmentation that provides reader with the micro as well as macro understanding of the global blood group typing market.

According to the research report, the global blood group typing market was valued at US$1,500 Mn in 2017. The research report expects the market to showcase a promising CAGR of 10.3% over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2026. With the given rate of growth, the global blood group typing market will reach a valuation worth US$ 3,556.0 Mn by the fall of 2026.

Global Blood Group Typing Market - Overview

The global blood group typing market is primarily segmented in terms of product, services, techniques, test, end users and region.

In relation to product, the global market is being dominated by the segment of consumables. Continuous efforts by researchers to test high-end instruments and kits has been the key driving factor for the development of the segment.

In terms of techniques, the PCR based technique has dominated the world market in recent years and is projected to continue to do so in the coming years of the forecast period. High number of applications of the PCR based technique is the primary reason for the development of the segment.

The antibody screening test is expected to dominate the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Blood Group Typing Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the key driving factors for the growth of the global blood group typing market is the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as leukemia, sickle cell anemia, aplastic anemia, and traumatic injuries among others.

Because of such developments, the rate of blood transfusions has grown considerably, further helping to drive the overall market development.

In addition this, rising incidences of transfusion transmitted infections, particularly in the lower-middle income and lower income nations has demanded better efficiency in blood testing. This too has helped in driving the market growth.

Global Blood Group Typing Market - Geographical Outlook

There are five main regions of the global blood group typing market. These regions are North America , Latin America , Asia Pacific , Europe , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , , , and the and . Of these, the global market is projected to be dominated by the regional segment of North America , followed by Europe .

, followed by . The market in these regions is primarily driven by the increase in government initiatives and a highly structured health care industry. The market in Europe is projected to expand at a high growth rate of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026.

is projected to expand at a high growth rate of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2026.

is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The market in is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2026. The blood group typing market in Latin America is likely to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Blood Group Typing Market - Key Players

The competitive landscape of the global blood group typing market is fragmented because of the presence of several notable players. Some of the key companies in the market are Grifols, S. A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, QUOTIENT LIMITED, BAG Health Care GmbH, Immucor, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Agena Bioscience, Inc., Rapid Labs Ltd, and Novacyt Group.

Global Blood Group Typing Market is segmented as follows:

Product -

Instrument



Automated,





Semi-automated





Manual



Consumables



Reagent





Test Kits





Antisera



Services

Technique

PCR-based



Microarray-based



Assay-based Technique



Massively Parallel Technique

Test

Antibody Screening



HLA Typing



ABO Blood Test



Cross Matching Test



Antigen Typing

End use

Hospitals



Clinical Laboratories



Blood Bank

Region

North America



Latin America



Asia Pacific



Europe



MEA

Blood Purification Equipment Market: The global blood purification equipment market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, advancements in technology, growing awareness pertaining to pathophysiology and hematology due to research and development activities, and rising support from government agencies in terms of product approval.

Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market: Manufacturers in the capillary and venous blood sampling devices market are increasing their focus to develop COVID-19 rapid test kits that are suitable for qualitative detection of the novel coronavirus using finger-prick samples. Companies are increasing efforts to innovate in small volume blood collection devices that are being made available for retail pharmacies.

Cord Blood Banking Services Market: According to the report, the global cord blood banking services market was valued at US$ 25.8 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2027, high incidence of genetic disorders, increasing governments funding are projected to drive the market

