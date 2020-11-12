

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Joe Biden has named his long-time aide Ron Klain to be his incoming White House chief of staff and Assistant to the President.



Klain, who is one of Biden's most trusted campaign advisers and has served as a top aide to Biden in the Senate and later when he was vice-president, is being elevated to one of the most powerful positions in the White House.



The Biden transition office said in a news release Wednesday that Klain will oversee the Executive Office of the President and serve as a senior advisor. In addition to supporting the president-elect, Klain will 'work to build a diverse, experienced and talented team to help President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris meet the urgent challenges facing the country.'



'His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again,' said Biden.



Ron Klain served as Biden's first Chief of Staff when he became Vice President. Klain is also known for his role as the White House Ebola Response Coordinator at the height of that public health crisis during 2014-15.



Through his work on the Judiciary Committee, and in the Executive Branch, he has played a role in the selection or confirmation of eight Supreme Court Justices.



Serving as an advisor on several Presidential campaigns, Klain has worked for Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Democratic Presidential nominees Al Gore, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.



A graduate of Harvard Law School, Klain serves as Adjunct Professor of Georgetown University. He is married to Monica Medina and they have three grown children.



Meanwhile, CNN reported that the State Department is preventing Biden access to a number of messages from foreign leaders addressed to him, and that the President-Elect is also being blocked from getting the same intelligence briefings as the President.



