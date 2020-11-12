The global automotive stereo camera is expected to grow by USD 425.68 million during 2020-2024 and register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The market saw reduced demand for automotive products such as automotive stereo cameras in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the weakening of the US dollar has left a negative impact on the import of raw materials required to manufacture stereo camera products. Hence the market is experiencing negative year-over-year growth in 2020. However, the market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period owing to the high adoption of active safety systems such as automatic emergency braking systems (AEBS) through ADAS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005536/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Grab a free sample report to know more! It doesn't take more than a minute to find it in your inbox.

The automotive stereo camera market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will increase during the forecast period. Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and ZMP Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for automotive safety solutions will offer immense growth opportunities to vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Stereo Camera Market is segmented as below:

Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Get a free sample reportto learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research.

Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive stereo camera market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and ZMP Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Stereo Camera Market size

Automotive Stereo Camera Market trends

Automotive Stereo Camera Market industry analysis

The adoption of advanced safety systems is expected to emerge as one of the key trends of the market. However, the integration of LiDAR as a potential substitute may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive stereo camera market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive stereo camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive stereo camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive stereo camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive stereo camera market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Veoneer Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZMP Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005536/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/