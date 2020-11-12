The global automotive stereo camera is expected to grow by USD 425.68 million during 2020-2024 and register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The market saw reduced demand for automotive products such as automotive stereo cameras in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the weakening of the US dollar has left a negative impact on the import of raw materials required to manufacture stereo camera products. Hence the market is experiencing negative year-over-year growth in 2020. However, the market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period owing to the high adoption of active safety systems such as automatic emergency braking systems (AEBS) through ADAS.
The automotive stereo camera market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will increase during the forecast period. Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and ZMP Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for automotive safety solutions will offer immense growth opportunities to vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Stereo Camera Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive stereo camera market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and ZMP Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Stereo Camera Market size
- Automotive Stereo Camera Market trends
- Automotive Stereo Camera Market industry analysis
The adoption of advanced safety systems is expected to emerge as one of the key trends of the market. However, the integration of LiDAR as a potential substitute may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive stereo camera market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive stereo camera market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive stereo camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive stereo camera market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive stereo camera market vendors
