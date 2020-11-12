Mace Security to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Mace Security (OTC PINK:MACE), will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Mace Security

Mace is the market leader in non-lethal personal safety products and the manufacturers of the world-renowned Mace (R) Brand pepper spray.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

