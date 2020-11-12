Lincoln Educational Services Corporation to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / For nearly 75 years, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC), has been a leading force for economic mobility by helping students acquire real world skills and training to enter the workforce. LINC will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

A leading provider of hands-on, post secondary career education solving America's Skills Gap by serving three key sectors - transportation, skilled trades and healthcare. Our existing schools have capacity for 50% more students and 7x the profitability of our 2019 results. Furthermore, we are counter cyclical and so our enrollments increase as unemployment increases. Lincoln's average student population has increased for 10 consecutive quarters and we are well positioned to benefit from the current economic environment.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

