Helius Medical Technologies to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT), will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself.

The Company's first product in development is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). The PoNS is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS), and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union ("EU"), and Australia ("AUS"). The device is currently under review for de novo classification and clearance by the FDA for use in gait deficits in MS. It is also under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Helius Medical Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615964/Helius-Medical-Technologies-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th