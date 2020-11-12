Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JB8E ISIN: US42328V5049 Ticker-Symbol: 26H1 
Tradegate
10.11.20
20:13 Uhr
0,342 Euro
+0,022
+6,88 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3520,36817:02
0,3520,36817:02
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2020 | 15:44
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Helius Medical Technologies to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT), will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself.

The Company's first product in development is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). The PoNS is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS), and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union ("EU"), and Australia ("AUS"). The device is currently under review for de novo classification and clearance by the FDA for use in gait deficits in MS. It is also under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Helius Medical Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615964/Helius-Medical-Technologies-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th

HELIUS MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.