

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbus Craft Meats, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), on Thursday announced the launch of three new items designed as premium charcuterie gift options for the holiday season.



Columbus Craft Meats is a producer of Italian salami and deli meats sold under the Columbus brand.



The company's three new premium charcuterie gift options are Charcuterie 101 Collection, Charcuterie Entertaining Collection, and Felino Gold. Charcuterie 101 Collection retails for $109.99, while Entertaining Collection retails for $159.99, and Felino Gold retails for $89.99.



The boxes, which have limited availability due to the select nature of craft salumi, are not available in stores. Online orders are now open via the Columbus Craft Meats website.



'There is a consistent desire for gift baskets every year and this one has a distinct 'wow' factor upon arrival and unboxing. Especially now, due to COVID-19 and social distancing, gatherings during the holiday season may look different. This is a perfect answer,' said Evan Inada, charcuterie/partnerships director at Columbus Craft Meats.



Columbus Craft Meats said it selected all the gift components after careful review and product testing, and chose California local accompaniments for its charcuterie when possible.



Charcuterie 101 Collection has flavor combinations that complement its slow aged, artisan salami flavor. A wooden charcuterie board in cherry and a cheese knife complete the starter kit.



The Entertaining Collection is a collection of spicy, rustic and sweet pairings of artisan salami, cheese, crackers and more.



The Columbus Felino follows the famous recipe originating from its namesake in western Parma, Italy. Crafted using the best ingredients, including pork made with no antibiotics ever, fresh garlic and sherry wine, this artisan salami is slow-aged for at least 30 days in a natural casing to develop its traditional, rustic flavor.



