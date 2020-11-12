BigLever Software, the long-standing leader in Product Line Engineering (PLE), and Intland Software today announced that they will host a webinar on Wednesday, Dec. 2 on how their integrated PLE solution enables organizations to effectively manage variation in requirements across product lines to increase efficiency and quality, while reducing cycle time.

The session, "Improving the Efficiency of Product Line Engineering for Requirements Management" will address how organizations challenged by increasing product sophistication and diversity can effectively manage product family variation across the interconnected engineering and operations lifecycle for business benefit.

The webinar is directed at systems engineers, product line managers, engineering managers, directors and executives, business unit managers, and product engineers.

Title Improving the Efficiency of Product Line Engineering for Requirements Management Presenters Dr. Paul Clements, VP of Customer Success, BigLever Software Daniel Jaikumar, Partner/Customer Success Manager, Intland Software Date Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 Time 9:00 a.m. CST/10:00 a.m. EST/16:00 CET Registration https://intland.com/event/experts-talk-with-biglever-improving-the-efficiency-of-product-line-engineering-for-requirements-management/?utm_source=biglever&utm_medium=all&utm_campaign=bigleverintlandexpertstalk Length Approximately 30 minutes

In October,BigLever announced that it was partnering with Intland Software to deliver a bridge that integrates Intland's codeBeamer ALM* with BigLever's industry-standard Gears PLE Lifecycle Framework*. The codeBeamer/BigLever Gears Bridge combines the capabilities of each solution to provide engineering, operations and business benefits by capitalizing on commonality and variations in product line requirements.

About Intland Software

Intland Software specializes in development platforms, with requirement, risk, test, document, traceability, and digital workflow management, for regulatory compliance. With Intland codeBeamer and industry-focused services, teams building complex products, systems and software improve cycle times, increase quality, reduce rework, and minimize effort proving compliance. Intland's growing customer base includes companies representing the forefront of modern development in areas such as automotive, avionics, defense, medical technology and pharma.

About BigLever Software

BigLever Software is the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering field. BigLever's PLE solution delivers the leading-edge technology, proven methodology, business strategy and organizational change expertise needed to efficiently transition to and operate a game-changing PLE practice. The company's state-of-the-art PLE methods and tools provide one unified, automated approach for feature-based variant management. This approach extends across the full lifecycle, including engineering and operations disciplines; software, electrical, and mechanical domains; and tool ecosystem. For more information, visit www.biglever.com.

Codebeamer ALM is a trademark of Intland Software

* Gears PLE Lifecycle Framework is a trademark of BigLever Software

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005095/en/

Contacts:

Diane Pardes, Pardes Communications

pr@biglever.com

+1 (508) 315-3432

Georgina Gulyas

Intland Software

georgina.gulyas@intland.com