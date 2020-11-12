BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



12 November 2020



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2020 of 4.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 18 December 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 20 November 2020 (ex-dividend date is 19 November 2020).



