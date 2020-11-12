Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
PR Newswire
12.11.2020 | 15:46
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 12

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

12 November 2020

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2020 of 4.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 18 December 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 20 November 2020 (ex-dividend date is 19 November 2020).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

