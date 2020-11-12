The rise in innovation and increasing demand for safe chemicals are expected to propel the specialty chemicals industry. Additionally, growing environmental concerns and the need for safe chemicals in various applications, such as textile, printing, and consumer goods, has led to increased innovation in the specialty chemicals industry. The demand for specialty chemical products has risen recently in developing countries and given rise to many emerging markets. For instance, the APAC region has become an attractive market, and many industry leaders have shifted their operations and manufacturing base to low-cost markets within this region. To analyze the growing specialty chemicals industry and identify the ideal area for your manufacturing base with data-driven insights from Infiniti's industry experts, request a free proposal.

"As more and more chemical companies are gradually shifting their production bases to low-cost locations, the demand for specialty chemicals is projected to rise with the growth in competition," says a chemicals industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The specialty chemicals industry has witnessed substantial growth in emerging markets over recent years. Experts project future growth in developing countries, including China, Korea, Brazil, and India. As competition within the specialty chemicals industry is rising, so is demand. Consequently, many industry leaders are shifting operations to low-cost locations and contributing to the growth of emerging markets in developing countries. Although the chemical industry has not witnessed growth in developed countries recently, the upward trend in developing countries is a significant positive sign for the chemicals industry. However, to fully realize the potential of emerging markets in the specialty chemical industry, industry players must understand the causes of increased demand in emerging markets. Therefore, in their recent article, Infiniti's chemical industry players highlight and discuss four major reasons for the growing demand in emerging markets.

Infiniti's chemicals industry experts identified the following four reasons for the increase in demand for specialty chemicals in emerging markets:

Emerging markets provide companies with the opportunity for companies to produce customized product offerings through expansion and growth

Rising industrialization and the need for improved crop quality is driving the demand for low-cost and efficient chemical systems in developing countries

The sudden growth in demand for niche chemical products is projected to influence the development of exporting in developing countries significantly

Lastly, in emerging markets, companies can reduce costs due to low labor costs, supportive government policies, and better manufacturing capabilities

