Premium Homeowners Insurer Openly Enters Ohio as it Expands its State Footprint

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, today announced its entry into Ohio. Ohio homeowners and independent agents can now buy Openly's premium insurance, obtaining quotes in 15 seconds.

"We chose to enter the Ohio market to address the state's growing demand for transparent and comprehensive homeowners coverage at a competitive price," said Ty Harris, Co-founder, and CEO of Openly. "As population trends continue to shift to the suburbs surrounding the three major metropolitan regions of Ohio, we see an escalating need to ensure that homeowners have the proper coverage for the most important assets. Openly strives to make the insurance process simple and transparent both for our agent partners and their customers."

In 2020, Ohio saw the largest outbreak of tornadoes in its history, as well as a significant increase in other extreme weather events. Openly's entrance to the state provides homeowners access to more transparent, personalized, and expansive coverage. Rather than listing everything included in a policy, Openly's policy focuses on what is not included in the plan, eliminating questions or doubts around coverage. The platform also offers more coverage than the industry carrier average, offering Ohioans more protection.

"We are excited to make our innovative technology available to insurance agents in Ohio and help them better serve their customers," said Matt Weilbut, Co-founder and CTO of Openly. "Our technology empowers agents by creating personalized quotes quicker and easier, allowing agents to spend more time addressing their customer's needs and less time bogged down in policy and claims processes."

Openly has seen widespread adoption of its home insurance product and has expanded its coverage. In June, Openly announced raising $15M in a Series A funding round, which has allowed for rapid growth and plans to continue expanding into Massachusetts, Indiana, Georgia, and South Carolina. Agents are already live on its platform in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowner's insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

