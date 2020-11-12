ZEISS presents integrated workflow advancements at AAO

The latest solutions from ZEISS help doctors advance ophthalmic care with new ways to maximize clinical efficiency and performance

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Technology segment of ZEISS will present its latest integrated diagnostic and surgical advancements at the 2020 American Academy of Ophthalmology's (AAO) Annual Meeting taking place virtually from Nov. 13-15. ZEISS will also be hosting multiple industry showcases and educational sessions with renowned experts throughout the event.

"We are continuing to expand our portfolio of integrated workflow solutions that span across the full continuum of care; retina, glaucoma, cataract, and corneal refractive," says Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec. "Digitalization presents many opportunities to improve treatment outcomes and increase the efficiency of clinical workflows. Our goal is to provide doctors and surgeons with advanced solutions to help them care for their patients in the best possible way," adds Euan S. Thomson, President of Ophthalmic Devices and Head of the Digital Business Unit for Carl Zeiss Meditec.

Retina and Glaucoma Workflows - ZEISS integrated solutions transform critical information by combining, gathering, and associating data which aids physicians with interpreting, analyzing, and managing progression for optimized individual assessments. "The proliferation of new and more advanced imaging devices, like the CIRRUS 6000 OCT and CLARUS ultra-widefield camera, has dramatically enhanced the diagnostic capabilities of retina specialists by providing easy capture of numerous complementary imaging modalities," said Eric W. Schneider, MD, a retina physician at Tennessee Retina (Tennessee, USA).

Cataract Workflow - ZEISS has fully integrated VERACITYSurgical1 with ZEISS devices, including the Central Topography and new Barrett True-K TK (non-toric and toric) formula of the IOLMaster 700, as well as automatic toric IOL implantation support functions of CALLISTO eye. This total premium cataract workflow integration with ZEISS VERACITY Surgical boosts productivity so surgeons can deliver care to more patients in less time. "I think there are quite a few cataract surgeons out there who could increase their surgical volume by using VERACITY Surgical to ensure their surgical workflow is seamless and efficient," said Brandon D. Ayres, board-certified ophthalmologist at the Wills Eye Hospital (Pennsylvania, USA). "Not only will it help increase surgical volume, but it will decrease administrative busy work inside of patient charts."

Corneal Refractive Workflow - In the U.S. market, the use of the Lenticule Extraction with SMILE from ZEISS is growing more than 35 percent over last year against the U.S. market trend. For the first time in October 2020, more than 1 million treatments with SMILE were performed in a single year globally. "I had Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) years ago prior to deploying to Iraq. If given the choice today, I would definitely choose to get SMILE," said Dr. Bruce A. Rivers, MD, medical director of Envue Eye & Laser Center (Maryland, USA). "It's the best of both worlds - the healing of LASIK with the stability of PRK because there is no flap." ZEISS is currently conducting a U.S. military study for the Lenticule Extraction with SMILE from ZEISS at three Department of Defense (DOD) sites. Additionally, with eight sites now enrolled, the clinical trial with the MEL 902 excimer laser from ZEISS is underway in the U.S. and recruiting all indications including myopia, hyperopia and mixed astigmatism.

ZEISS will kick off AAO 2020 Virtual with its Ophthalmic Virtual Experience on Nov. 12, and will continue to offer educational sessions, as well as an interactive virtual showroom, through Nov. 15.

1ZEISS VERACITY Surgical is available in the U.S. only.

2ZEISS VisuMax-MEL 90 combination not for sale in the U.S., not cleared/approved in U.S.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development.

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 3,232 employees (as of 30 September 2019) worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €1,459.3m in fiscal year 2018/19 (as of 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

