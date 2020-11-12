Maru/Matchbox appoints Sarah Beams to Managing Director, UK

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020('Matchbox'), the global insights partner, has appointed current board member Sarah Beams to Managing Director for the organisation's UK division. In this newly created role, Beams will oversee the delivery of Maru/Matchbox's UK strategy and vision, working closely with client services, sales and marketing teams across the business.



Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, commented, "Sarah has played a fundamental role in the development of our UK business over the past several years. Her energy and passion for research and service truly encapsulates our vision: to create a technology-enabled research partner that puts clients at the heart. With Sarah's expert knowledge, determination and total commitment to continuous improvement, I know she'll lead our UK teams to deliver business-changing insights for our clients with our innovative Maru/HUBplatform, flexible service model and unique Feel, Behave, Think research philosophy".

Beams joined Maru/Matchbox in 2012 as a Senior Research Manager and has since held both client servicing and business development roles. Previously, Beams worked at the Office for National Statistics working on the 2011 Census design and delivery. The combination of agency and organisational experience will be fundamental to translating Maru/Matchbox's unique positioning and offer to clients and brands.

Sarah Beams, Managing Director of Maru/Matchbox UK, explains, "I'm delighted to be taking on this new role and challenge, implementing changes to our ways of working and processes to ensure that we can be the very best partner for our clients. Our vision is forward-thinking and one I whole-heartedly believe will revolutionise how many brands currently conduct market research and customer experience feedback. As we prepare to finish strongly in what has been an unpredictable year, I'm looking forward to supporting the business into 2021 and beyond."

Gary Topiol, CEO at Maru/Matchbox UK, will retain his position as business lead, working in close partnership with Beams on key commercial opportunities, as well as maintain overall leadership for financials and day-to-day business management.

Maru/Matchboxbegan disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We're a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

Maru/HUBis an instant access platform that gives you meaningful insights to fuel confident business decisions. Maru/HUB is a fully scalable technology platform. It can be used for projects of any size, from small, ad hoc projects to enterprise-wide programs. It is powered by AI with first-class ingestion capabilities.

Unlike other insights providers with bolt-on technologies, our team of experts has been building and developing our secure proprietary platform infrastructure for the last 15 years. The technology platform is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and adheres to the highest level of data security and compliance.

