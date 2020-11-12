Team Whistle: UNX to Air on WHISTLE TV

Whistle TV, one of the fastest growing OTT and VOD sports and entertainment networks will include the inaugural ninja sporting season in their upcoming programming.

Season I will feature twelve open qualifying competitions and tri-finals culminating with a Championship event.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / UNX, the first professional ninja sporting league, is excited to announce that Season I will soon be available on Whistle TV. Earlier this summer, UNX and Team Whistle signed a deal in which all Open-Qualifier and Major competitions will be available on platforms through which Whistle TV is distributed, including Samsung TV Plus, Plex TV, Stirr, Vizio, and Distro TV.

Whistle TV is an OTT Linear and VOD sports and entertainment network featuring Whistle original shows and premium library content from studios, networks and leagues across the industry, filling a void in the market by combining brand safe sports, entertainment and lifestyle content. Whistle TV offers ad-supported content around the clock focusing on original shows, episodic series featuring popular influencers and niche sports programming in addition to inspirational movies and documentaries with viewership reaching approximately 51 million households.

"UNX athletes take an elite sport and make it entertaining to the masses through their content," said Griffin Gmelich, EVP of OTT and Content at Team Whistle. "Our audiences crave positive, uplifting sports content, and as the exclusive distribution partner of UNX, we're excited to introduce them to the sport across our Whistle TV platform."

UNX Competitions focus on the sport of ninja featuring innovative courses designed by different gym owners around the country. Both familiar faces and brand-new names as young as 13 years old compete to prove their athletic capabilities and consistencies in this never before seen season-long format. UNX joins additional programming on Whistle TV including original series No Days Off, My Hustle and Bad Jokes, and niche leagues like Glory Kickboxing and World Arm Wrestling.

"It's amazing to see how much the sport of ninja has grown across the world and all the fans who support these athletes and we are excited about creating a professional sport for all the young ninjas who are training at ninja gyms or on playgrounds to one day become professional ninjas," stated Chris DiGangi, UNX CEO.

New episodes of UNX will premiere exclusively on Whistle TV on Monday evenings, with re-airings on Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information on UNX, please visit unxnow.com.

ABOUT TEAM WHISTLE

Team Whistle - comprising Whistle, New Form, Vertical Networks and Tiny Horse - is a global media company that's changing the sports and entertainment game. We create and distribute engaging content experiences for today's audiences, always playing in the positive and resonating with what's relatable. Our premium scripted, unscripted and interactive shows, podcasts, music and merchandise are available on the networks, social, audio and streaming platforms that matter most. For brands, sports leagues and media companies, we help them activate and engage consumers across the content ecosystem. To learn more, visit https://teamwhistle.com/.

ABOUT UNX

UNX is the premier professional league for the sport of ninja created by ninja athletes. We highlight the talent and dedication of our athletes on creative courses designed by gym owners throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.unxnow.com.

SOURCE: Team Whistle

