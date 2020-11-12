FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

12 November 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, a Director, of 248 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 November 2020 at a price of £0.6044 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 33 Matching Shares were also awarded to Ryan Mangold.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them