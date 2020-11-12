Adhering to strict health and safety guidelines, the UX Innovation Practice at Strategy Analytics has resumed face to face research in the US. Investing in COVID compliant safety equipment to protect clients, employees and participants, Strategy Analytics is committed to facilitating COVID-secure in-person user experience research as the pandemic continues.

COVID Compliant Research Study (Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.)

Commented Kevin Nolan, VP, User Experience Innovation Practice at Strategy Analytics, "Strategy Analytics has the safety of its clients, employees and participants at the forefront of its decision making. Following expert advice, we have invested in new equipment and training to further enhance the safety of our research methodologies. We also have the ability to securely livestream every session so clients can observe remotely from wherever they may be. This will ensure that we can provide a productive and most importantly COVID-secure research environment. From plexiglass screens to the thorough cleaning of all touch points after every participant amongst our comprehensive protocols, I am confident that we are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe."

Offering extensive custom research capabilities for clients analyzing UX innovation opportunities in wireless, smart home, and in-vehicle, the relaxation of State and Local Government restrictions has allowed the restart of in-person research in parts of the US. Strategy Analytics continues to monitor the situation in the UK closely, offering face to face research to meet client requirements in line with Government directives.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

