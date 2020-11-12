Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia has today published third quarter interim report for January - September 2020. It is available on Immunovia's website.

"The most important event during Q3 was that we announced positive results from the IMMray PanCan-d verification study. The analysis from the verification study showed results in line with the previous commercial test model study (CTMS) and was the beginning of the last stage towards CLIA-CAP accreditation in the USA, the final blind validation study.

Q3 started with a virtual presentation by Immunovia's Thomas King, MD, Ph.D. and Laura Chirica, Ph.D., at the annual meeting of the International Association of Pancreatology (IAP) at the European Pancreatic Club (EPC) on July 2, 2020, one of the most important events in the world in the field of pancreatic cancer.

In July, we launched the "Immunovia Walk Around the World to Raise Awareness for Pancreatic Cancer", an initiative to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.

In early September, the second webinar in the IMMray PanCan-d series was hosted with Linda Mellby, Ph.D., Thomas King, MD, Ph.D. and Laura Chirica, Ph.D., who gave a more detailed presentation of the results of the Commercial Test Model Study (CTMS).

We announced the appointment of Patrik Dahlen as our new CEO starting on November 1, 2020, and that Mats Grahn will continue as a board member.

I am pleased to hand over the baton to Patrik Dahlen, who I have known for a long time and who is one of the most experienced leaders in the international diagnostics industry. Patrik is not only a highly respected business leader with wide-ranging international experience and knowledge of the international diagnostics industry, but he also knows Immunovia well, from the ground up, as he was one of our board members during the initial years," commented, Mats Grahn, outgoing CEO and current board member of Immunovia AB.

"I am honored to join Immunovia during this pivotal and exciting time in the company's history. I believe that Immunovia is in a position to evolve into a dominating market leader for the blood-based diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and I look forward to the exciting times to come in the company's development.

I would like to emphasize that Immunovia continues to have the goal of a long-term market penetration of 30% after reimbursement and widespread coverage has been achieved. The current size of the addressable market for IMMray PanCan-d is estimated to exceed USD 4 billion in the EU and the USA, across the three risk groups the company targets: hereditary/familial, differential diagnosis of early symptoms and newly diagnosed diabetes in individuals over 50. We look forward to continuing to work with healthcare operators around the world.

On behalf of the Board and the entire Immunovia team, I thank you for your continued support of Immunovia's efforts to contribute to having a positive impact on the lives of those at risk from pancreatic cancer, "Patrik Dahlen, CEO, Immunovia.

- Excerpt from the CEO comments from the report

Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020 Call Details:

Immunovia invites to a teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 16:30 CET.

Patrik Dahlen, CEO will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report for the period January - September 2020 followed by a Q&A session.

Please call in a few minutes in advance. To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below and provide the conference code Immunovia to the operator:

Conference Call

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 50520424

United States: +1 212 999 6659

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

Denmark: +45 3272 9273

Germany: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612

Spain: +34 91 787 0777

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 708 5073

Norway: +47 2 156 3318

Austria: +43 (0) 12530807

Switzerland: +41 (0) 22 592 7915

United Kingdom (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

Conference Code: (to provide to the operator) Immunovia

Immunovia Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/immunovia/#!/immunovia/20201112_1

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia

Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 7 93 486 277

There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia's webpage under Investors/Financial Reports (http://immunovia.com/investors/financial-reports/) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-reports-third-quarter-interim-report-january---september-2020,c3236271

The following files are available for download: