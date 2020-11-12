VerifyMe Reports 79% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth for its Third Quarter 2020 Results

$9 Million Cash Position and Strong Business Pipeline Expected to Lead to Increased Revenue Over the Next 12 Months

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020").

Key Financial Highlights for Q3 2020:

Revenues increased 79% to $100,697, compared to $56,255 in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 ("Q3 2019"), and increased 34% compared to $75,256 in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020

Gross margins of 82% versus 85% in Q3 2019

Operating loss increased by 48% to $982,829

Net loss increased by 39% to $706,548

Cash balance of $9.0 million as of September 30, 2020

Key Business Highlights for Q3 2020:

Expanded business with multi-billion dollar global consumer products company

Partnered with Corsearch, Inc. to collaborate on solutions for e-commerce counterfeiting and brand abuse

Partnered with SmartGlyph to integrate technologies and market digital security

VerifyMe has added several new partners over the past few months, including Corsearch, Inc., a brand clearance and protection leader, and SmartGlyph, a U.K.-based digital solutions provider. The collaboration with Corsearch will support brands to reduce the global multi-billion dollar economic impact resulting from counterfeiting and piracy activities. The partnership with SmartGlyph is focused on the integration of our respective technologies offering a high value-add solution to brand owners worldwide, and includes a cross-selling agreement, whereby each company will promote the combined product offering. Both partnerships are expected to increase business opportunities and add incremental revenue.

Management Commentary

Patrick White, VerifyMe's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We have a lot of positive momentum in the business and are excited for what lies ahead over the next 12 months. Our team and sales partners are focused on increasing sales with expanding our technology to new products and countries with current clients and targeting significant new brand owner clients."

Mr. White continued, "Our strategy of being able to land and expand with a client was exemplified by our recently expanded business with a Forbes Top 50 Private Company that sells nutrition, personal care, beauty and home care products around the globe. The brand owner is utilizing our RainbowSecure® marking system on additional products across three additional countries to protect from counterfeits representing an expansion beyond its initial contract which was awarded in May 2019. We are also optimistic with potential opportunities in the apparel, cannabis, beverage and pharma industries representing ripe areas for us to penetrate with our security and authentication technologies. Our team and strategic partners have identified several opportunities and have commenced discussions with potential new clients in these industries."

Mr. White concluded, "Our sales pipeline of mature opportunities is estimated to be greater than $12 million, consisting of 50+ projects ranging in size from $60,000 to $6 million in anticipated annual sales, including a significant opportunity in the apparel industry. VerifyMe has also begun working with a large multi-billion distributor who is sourcing the development of an inkjet version of its ink taggant. This would allow for the expanded use of the Company's technology to about 95% of the label and packaging industry not currently served now. We also look forward to announcing new wins and revenue expansion with existing clients."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020:

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $100,697, an 79% increase as compared to $56,225 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The revenue primarily related to security printing with our authentication serialization technology for two large global brand owners.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $82,076, compared to $47,754 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The resulting gross margin was 82% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 85% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $572,044, an increase of $221,193 or 63%, compared to $350,851 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase primarily related to increases in public company related costs, including investor relations and filing fees, and an increase of amortization and depreciation expense.

Legal and accounting fees increased by $43,816 to $85,793 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $41,977 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase related primarily to an increase in legal fees.

Payroll expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $108,037, a decrease of $59,770 or 36%, compared to $167,807 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease related primarily to a decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation of approximately $67,000 offset by an increase in salary for our Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2020.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $6,804, compared to $804 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase is primarily due to testing for new applications our technology.

Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $292,470, an increase of $144,054 or 97%, compared to $148,416 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase primarily related to the expansion of our sales and marketing team which increased costs by approximately $110,000, charges related to our social media branding strategy of $31,000, and an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation of approximately $18,000, offset by lower costs due to a decrease in trade shows primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $983,072, an increase of $320,971 or 48%, compared to $662,101 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase primarily related to the expansion of our sales and marketing team in addition to an increase in public company related charges.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $982,829, an increase of $276,281, or 39%, compared to $706,548 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The resulting loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $0.36 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2020, VerifyMe had a $8,975,614 cash balance and approximately 5.6 million shares issued and outstanding.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020:

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $267,799, an 87% increase as compared to $143,158 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in revenue primarily related to an increase in security printing with our authentication serialization technology for two large global brand owners.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $219,204, compared to $112,835 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The resulting gross margin was 82% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 79% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $1,603,837, an increase of $602,109 or 60%, compared to $1,001,728 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation, an increase in public company related costs, including for investor relations and filing fees, and an increase of amortization and depreciation expense.

Legal and accounting expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $175,518, compared to $172,676 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Payroll expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $411,562, an increase of $37,180 or 10%, compared to $374,382 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase related primarily to an increase in salary of our Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2020.

Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $7,206, flat as compared to $7,055 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $414,819, an increase of $14,102 or 4%, compared to $400,717 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in sales and marketing related to the expansion of our sales and marketing department offset by our decreased participation in trade shows that have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease of stock-based compensation expense.

Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $2,393,738 an increase of $550,015 or 30%, compared to $1,843,723 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase primarily related to an increase in public company related costs, including costs associated with our Nasdaq listing, an expansion of our sales and marketing department, and an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation that was partially offset by increases in revenue. Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included approximately $999,000 of non-cash stock-based compensation compared to approximately $672,000 of non-cash stock-based compensation for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $4,728,049, an increase of $2,842,539, or 151%, compared to $1,885,510 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase primarily was due to amortization of debt discount related to our convertible debentures included in interest expense. The resulting loss per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $0.96 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional presses and locations, the results of ongoing tests, and roll-out of our products and authentication devices. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes both financial measures in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to and should not be considered as alternatives to any other GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of VerifyMe nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

VerifyMe's management uses and relies on EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that both management and shareholders benefit from referring to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparison. The Company's management recognizes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as non-GAAP financial measures, have inherent limitations because of the described excluded items.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and the fair value of options, restricted stock awards and warrants issued in exchnage for services. VerifyMe believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important measures of VerifyMe's operating performance because they allow management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess VerifyMe's core operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of items of a non-operational nature that affect comparability.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measure, net loss, calculated in accordance with GAAP is included in this press release. The Company believes that providing the non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between VerifyMe and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.

For Licensing or Other Information Contact:

Company: VerifyMe, Inc.

Email: IR@verifyme.com

Website: http://www.verifyme.com

Investors:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

VerifyMe, Inc.

Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,975,614 $ 252,766 Accounts Receivable 103,067 81,113 Deposits on Equipment - 51,494 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,801 31,801 Inventory 48,347 30,158 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 9,208,829 447,332 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Equipment for lease, net of accumulated amortization of $34,304 and $0 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 216,789 177,021 INTANGIBLE ASSETS Patents and Trademarks, net of accumulated amortization of $312,956 and $292,588 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 250,190 218,570 Capitalized Software Costs, net of accumulated amortization of $15,034 and $0 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 85,197 100,231 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,761,005 $ 943,154 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES Convertible Debt, net of unamortized debt discount $ - $ 297,997 Derivative Liability - 171,499 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 542,795 422,297 Accrued Payroll - 119,041 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 542,795 1,010,834 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Term Note $ 72,400 $ - TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 615,195 $ 1,010,834 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $.001 par value, 37,564,767 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 - - Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $.001 par value; 85 shares authorized; 0.85 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and - - December 31, 2019, respectively Common stock, $.001 par value; 675,000,000 authorized; 5,584,540 and

2,239,120 issued, 5,577,529 and 2,232,112 shares outstanding as of September

30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 5,578 2,232 Additional paid in capital 75,753,019 61,814,826 Treasury stock as cost; 7,011 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (113,389 ) (113,389 ) Accumulated deficit (66,499,398 ) (61,771,349 ) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) 9,145,810 (67,680 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,761,005 $ 943,154

VerifyMe, Inc.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 NET REVENUE Sales $ 100,697 $ 56,225 $ 267,799 $ 143,158 COST OF SALES 18,621 8,471 48,595 30,323 GROSS PROFIT 82,076 47,754 219,204 112,835 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative (a) 572,044 350,851 1,603,837 1,001,728 Legal and accounting 85,793 41,977 175,518 172,676 Payroll expenses (a) 108,037 167,807 411,562 374,382 Research and development 6,804 804 7,206 7,055 Sales and marketing (a) 292,470 148,416 414,819 400,717 Total Operating expenses 1,065,148 709,855 2,612,942 1,956,558 LOSS BEFORE OTHER EXPENSE, NET (983,072 ) (662,101 ) (2,393,738 ) (1,843,723 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest income (expenses), net 243 (8,338 ) (2,053,807 ) (5,678 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative - (36,109 ) - (36,109 ) Loss on Extinguishment of debt - - (280,504 ) - TOTAL OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, NET 243 (44,447 ) (2,334,311 ) (41,787 ) NET LOSS $ (982,829 ) $ (706,548 ) $ (4,728,049 ) $ (1,885,510 ) LOSS PER SHARE BASIC $ (0.18 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (0.96 ) DILUTED $ (0.18 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (0.96 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARE OUTSTANDING BASIC 5,488,111 1,962,755 3,436,805 1,964,183 DILUTED 5,488,111 1,962,755 3,436,805 1,964,183

(a) Includes share-based compensation of $311,523 and $999,447 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and $322,641 and $671,649 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

VerifyMe, Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (4,728,049 ) $ (1,885,510 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock based compensation 61,888 103,167 Fair value of options in exchange for services 642,774 399,828 Fair value of restricted stock awards issued in exchange for services 240,950 168,654 Fair value of warrants in exchange for services 53,835 - Loss on Extinguishment of Debt 280,504 - Amortization of debt discount 1,992,000 8,696 Common stock issued for interest expense 60,802 - Change in Fair Value of Embedded Derivative - 36,109 Amortization and depreciation 69,706 17,297 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable (21,954 ) (21,042 ) Deposits on Equipment - (163,090 ) Inventory (18,189 ) 4,020 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (50,000 ) (4,200 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 120,498 (19,048 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,295,235 ) (1,355,119 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Patents (51,988 ) (36,953 ) Purchase of Equipment for lease (22,578 ) - Capitalized Software Costs - (71,425 ) Net cash used in investing activities (74,566 ) (108,378 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from public offering of securities, net of costs 9,023,046 - Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 72,400 - Repayment of bridge financing and early redemption fee (750,000 ) - Proceeds from convertible debt, net of costs 1,747,203 461,307 Net cash provided by financing activities 10,092,649 461,307 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 8,722,848 (1,002,190 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 252,766 1,673,201 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 8,975,614 $ 671,011

VerifyMe, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (982,829) $ (706,548) $ (4,728,049) $ (1,885,510) Interest income (expenses), net (243 ) 8,338 2,053,807 5,678 Change in fair value of embedded derivative - 36,109 - 36,109 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 280,504 - Amortization and depreciation 22,706 5,662 69,706 17,297 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (960,366 ) (656,439 ) (2,324,032 ) (1,826,426 ) Adjustments: Stock based compensation 12,207 88,167 61,888 103,167 Fair value of options in exchange for services 157,304 150,040 642,774 399,828 Fair value of restricted stock awards issued in exchange for services 142,012 84,434 240,950 168,654 Fair value of warrants in exchange for services - - 53,835 - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (648,843 ) $ (333,798 ) $ (1,324,585 ) $ (1,154,777 )

