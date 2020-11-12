The "Europe Functional Carbohydrates Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European functional carbohydrates market is likely to flourish at a CAGR of 6.17% during the estimated period 2019-2028.

France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and the Rest of Europe comprise the functional carbohydrates market in Europe.

The United Kingdom ranks sixth in the cosmetic and personal care market. The personal care cosmetics market in the country is saturated with several competing brands. The ever-increasing population, especially aged 65 and above, offers potential for the demand for anti-aging cosmetics in the UK. Mass-produced brands are the main suppliers in the UK market. The skincare market accounted for about 24% of the overall market.

Procter Gamble's Olay and Loreal's Garnier are one of the top mass-market skincare brands in the UK. Since functional carbohydrates like curdlan, which are used in waterproof cosmetics owing to their insolvable property, are increasingly used in the cosmetic industry, the development in this sector is likely to create business opportunities for the functional carbohydrates market.

It is reported that the French are one of the most frequent breakfasters across Europe. The French general breakfast habits are the reason for the country being a big user of morning goods. However, a change in traditional tastes has been observed, with cereals beginning to account for considerable market share, shifting the trend from crackers and biscuits.

The rising health awareness is contributing majorly to this pattern of eating habits. As functional carbohydrates are used in the manufacturing of these products, these trends are likely to influence the market for functional carbohydrates positively.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

Some of the players operating in the functional carbohydrates market are Cargill Incorporated, Foodchem International Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Sanxinyuan Food Industry and Fraken Biochem Co Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Functional Carbohydrates Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Food Beverage Leads Amongst Applications

2.2.2. Europe Leads in the Functional Carbohydrates Market

2.2.3. Isomalt Leads the Functional Carbohydrates Market in Type

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Functional Carbohydrates Awareness Amongst Consumers

2.6.2. Demand for Functional Carbohydrates in the Cosmetic Products

2.6.3. Use of Functional Carbohydrates in Industrial Applications

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Rising Cost of Functional Products

2.7.2. Availability of Functional Carbohydrates Substitutes

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Functional Carbohydrates in Pharmaceutical Products

2.8.2. Innovative Formulas in Products

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Allergies and Yeast Infection

2.9.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Functional Carbohydrates

3. Europe Functional Carbohydrates Market Outlook by Type

3.1. Isomalt

3.2. Palatinose

3.3. Cyclodextrin

3.4. Curdlan

3.5. Others

4. Europe Functional Carbohydrates Market Outlook by Application

4.1. Food Beverage

4.2. Pharmaceutical/Nutra

4.3. Cosmetics &Personal Care

4.4. Other Application

5. Europe Functional Carbohydrates Market Regional Outlook

5.1. United Kingdom

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Spain

5.5. Italy

5.6. Russia

5.7. Rest of Europe

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Sudzucker AG

6.2. Wacker Chemie AG

6.3. Cargill Incorporated

6.4. Evonik Industries AG

6.5. Roquette Freres

6.6. Sanxinyuan Food Industry

6.7. Fraken Biochem Co Ltd

6.8. Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co Ltd

6.9. Foodchem International Corporation

6.10. Haihang Industry Co Ltd

7. Methodology Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z12sk4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005801/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900