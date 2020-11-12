NAGA recorded strong growth in sales and EBITDA in H120 as it benefited from high market volatility triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Management confirmed the full-year guidance it had released in late July 2020, which assumes sales of €22-24m (vs €6.2m in FY19) and EBITDA of €5.5-6.0m (vs a loss of €9.2m in FY19). In the coming months, NAGA aims to increase marketing to improve brand awareness and enter new countries (most notably Australia), which it plans to finance with €4.6m raised through a capital increase in July 2020.

