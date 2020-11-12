Ezra: These are the skills global companies are looking for most in an employee

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020, one of the leading global providers of digital coaching, has revealed the areas that are currently most sought after amongst companies when it comes to the coaching of their employees.



Ezra has redesigned coaching for the digital age to help people in both their professional and personal life, with the ethos that the best way to grow a business is by growing the people within it. Ezra provides a platform that makes coaching feel as easy as video calling a friend, allowing each user to pick their own coach and slot at a time that suits them.

Find out more about Ezra and how they work at www.helloezra.com

Ezra analysed its global database to reveal which areas of coaching were currently ranking as the most important amongst companies looking to further empower their employees.

The data shows that leading change within the workplace is currently the most prominent goal that many companies are focussed on when it comes to coaching their employees.

Better coaching with regard to communication was the second most prominent goal, while resilience, innovative thinking and emotional intelligence also ranked highly.

Companies were less worried about their employees improving their customer advocacy skills, leading for inclusion and getting up to speed with their workload as areas that required further coaching.

The data also shows that when it comes to the individual preferences of employees within companies using Ezra, improving influence, better-prioritising workload and time management are amongst the most prominent areas they wish to improve on.

Communication and leading change within a company also proved popular amongst employees looking to improve both their professional and personal lives.

Trust and relationships and resource management were the least prevalent areas of coaching sought amongst employees.

Founder of Ezra , Nick Goldberg, commented:

"Personal and professional advancement through coaching is an exercise that should always be tailored to the individual and their own goals and circumstances.

However, this superpower of progression is often reserved for the top execs of most companies. We've designed Ezra to allow everyone, at any stage of their career, to become more self-aware, set goals, and work through problems that might be holding them back.

For many, the current pandemic will have brought a fresh wave of issues and many are likely to have found themselves on furlough or out of work. As a result, competition for current job vacancies is high and so understanding the skills that companies find most valuable could help you stand out from the crowd during the hiring process.

Based on our research, many individuals are focussed on the day to day skills that allow them to execute within their role. However, companies themselves tend to value a much broader mindset, with a focus on evolving, innovating and understanding the wider workplace while communicating this effectively.

Demonstrating this all-encompassing mindset could make the difference when it comes to securing that new role or advancing within your current one."

Tables show the most prevalent coaching goals chosen by both companies using Ezra and the personal goals chosen by their employees when being coached.

Rank Most prevalent company goals Prevalence 1 Leading change 35.1% 2 Communication 34.9% 3 Resilience 33.8% 4 Innovative thinking 32.6% 5 Emotional Intelligence 26.4% 6 Managing expectations 1.3% 7 Leading for diversity 1.3% 8 Getting up to speed 0.6% 9 Leading for inclusion 0.4% 10 Customer advocacy 0.3% Rank Most prevalent personal goals Prevalence 1 Influence 50.0% 2 Prioritisation and time management 50.0% 3 Shaping the strategy 48.0% 4 Communication 47.0% 5 Leading change 46.0% 6 Resilience 17.0% 7 Articulating ambition 15.0% 8 Collaboration 15.0% 9 Resource management 15.0% 10 Trust and relationships 13.0%

Notes to Editors: -

Ezra delivers the highest quality professional coaching to your employees using industry-leading app-based technology.

Ezra has redesigned coaching for the digital age to transform your company's workforce through affordable, scalable and high-impact coaching solutions. With world-class technology enabling quality coaching sessions, seamless user journey and regular reporting like never before.

With 50+ years' experience delivering world-class coaching in 66 countries Ezra is best placed to drive the coaching revolution and share our knowledge to create better managers, more energized teams and a culture of talking, learning and growing across the world.

Ezra supports many of the world's leading companies with targeted and highly customised coaching programmes.

Ezra uses innovative technology to achieve the greatest user experience, but the heart of the service is the quality and diversity of their 2000+ global coaching pool and their result driven model of coaching which delivers the very best ROI for our customers.

Now, everyone can be better with a coach.

www.helloezra.com (https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.helloezra.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cduncan%40helloezra.com%7C1eccab588d204badd49d08d8654a6088%7Cf30ac191b8b445f29a9be5466cb90c2f%7C0%7C0%7C637370717407347755&sdata=W38eMs3XDXIPrfGQ2xN6b3bCBCSITIi7s2i8aAh91R8%3D&reserved=0)



