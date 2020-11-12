Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
12.11.2020 | 17:40
Introducing Bankroll Warriors: A Series Of Podcasts By CasinoTopsOnline!

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoTopsOnline has collaborated with Jon Pardy and Drew Gonzalez to deliver a series of live podcasts! Thirst Lounge hosts Jon and Drew will be sharing the best online casinos and the games they have to offer. During the live stream, they will be discussing the best tips and strategies for playing casino games, and exclusive bonuses will also be dropped throughout the series. Special guests will also be invited to join Jon and Drew.

Jon and Drew have been around the poker scene for quite some time, first starting out playing casually, later becoming poker professionals and part of Bill Perkins' Thirst Lounge Team. You may also recognise Jon as the Big Brother Canada season 2 winner and he's definitely not camera shy!

The CasinoTopsOnline team is a mixture of casino experts and professionals from all 4 corners of the globe. Amongst other things, CTO serves up in-depth casino reviews after scouring online for the best bonuses and casinos. The casinos that Jon and Drew will be playing at during the podcast series have been handpicked together with CTO experts. Viewers can truly get an exclusive access look at how professionals play online casinos!

The livestream will be held every Thursday at 9pm GMT +1. The very first podcast of Bankroll Warriors will be streamed today, 12th November and you can watch it on the CasinoTopsOnline Twitch Channel.

CONTACT:

gustave seeberg
gustave.seeberg@gig.com
+4526608652

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/casinotopsonline/r/introducing-bankroll-warriors--a-series-of-podcasts-by-casinotopsonline-,c3236396

