Genuine Property Management: Orange County Property Management Company Hires New In-House Accountant

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Genuine Property Management, a property management company located at 1922 Placentia Ave #1, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, has hired Tony Khamo, an industry veteran in an accounting role. Tony has over twenty years of related experience with small to medium business financial statements preparation and analysis. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from California State University-Fullerton in Fullerton, CA which he attended from September 1994 to April 1996.

Tony Khamo is proficient with a variety of accounting and non-accounting software including all software from the Microsoft Office Suite, QuickBooks, Lacerate, and others. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting and a strong background in Finance and Accounting practices. The company claims he has excellent verbal and written communication skills, has the ability to work independently, he is a highly creative, and intuitive problem solver, strong motivator, supervisor, and trainer. The company says he has the commitment to do work that furthers the growth and wholeness of individuals and the company. They also describe him as personable, articulate, poised, and professional with both top management and support staff.

Tony Khamo is a licensed Quickbooks Pro Advisor. He also has practical work experience combined with academic and company training in the areas of financial and management reporting, general ledger, financial statements, payroll compliance, and administration, and tax compliance.

His latest work experience was in an accounting role at Thompson Tee, Inc. His responsibilities included preparing monthly financial reports for small business clients. While at the company he managed to acquire four accounts for whom he was responsible for preparing, adjusting, and reconciling monthly transactions to be able to present the business principals with monthly reports presenting. His newfound responsibilities at the job included preparing monthly financial statements, weekly sales, and cash flow statements for corporate officers, providing reports for advertising budgeting decisions, setting up sales tax integration for NetSuite and analyzing sales tax nexus for individual states. He also prepared and reviewed sales tax compliance and filings for over 30 different States and reviewed VAT filings in seven different EU Countries.

The spokesperson for Genuine Property Management, Marcel Ford, says, "We are proud to have Tony on our team of high performers. His experience and skill set is as impressive as his dedication towards serving the customers. Hiring great administrative professionals is a hallmark of a well-managed small business. It is on the strength of the hard work of these professionals that we are able to provide excellent service to our customers. We feel it is necessary to hire only the best people who are aligned with the company's vision. Tony Khamo is definitely one of those people. We are delighted for him to join our team." Those interested in learning more can contact the company directly.

Genuine Property Management claims it saves landlords time, money, and stress when dealing with prospects, tenants, maintenance, and repair issues. According to the company, too many landlords end up wasting time and money, feeling stressed about the company they work with. Genuine Property Management offers services such as screening potential tenants, marketing rentals, avoiding potential legal issues, and taking care of maintenance and repairs. The company says it achieves its goal by marketing homes that are safe, functional, and clean. Interested landlords should feel free to view the company Facebook page.

###

For more information about Genuine Property Management , contact the company here:



Genuine Property Management

MARCEL FORD

(949) 209-9494

marcel@genuinemanaged.com

1922 Placentia Avenue, Unit 1, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

SOURCE: Genuine Property Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616419/Orange-County-Property-Management-Company-Hires-New-In-House-Accountant