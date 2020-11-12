

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.11.2020 / 18:58

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Eduardo F. Menezes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive VP EMEA Gases b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Share Options ("Options")

Ordinary Shares



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of

Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 47,375 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.38 and the withholding of 34,348 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a weighted average sale price of US$263.33 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 13,027 net shares which were sold at an average market price of US$263.03; and the exercise of 37,305 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.80 and the withholding of 27,076 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$263.41 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 10,229 net shares that were sold at weighted average sale price of US$263.24. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Exercise US$128.38 47,375 Options US$128.80 37,305 Options Disposal US$263.33 34,348 Ordinary Shares US$263.03 13,027 Ordinary Shares US$263.41 27,076 Ordinary Shares US$263.24 10,229 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 09 NOVEMBER 2020 f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange g) Additional Information 34,348 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$263.33) and 27,076 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$263.41) by Linde plc to cover the exercise price and taxes of options over 47,375 and 37,305 Ordinary Shares, respectively. [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

