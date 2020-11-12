SafetyWing, The Go-To Nomad Travel Insurance That Now Covers COVID19

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / With the number of remote workers and digital nomads on the rise, SafetyWing is providing the insurance solution for a workforce not defined by location.

Travel insurance, unlike that new swimsuit you bought for your upcoming trip or the pocket-sized drone you added to your shopping cart, is not a sexy pre-trip purchase. It is, however, one of the most important. And unlike that new swimsuit or pocket-sized drone, it is something you hope you'll never need to use.

Though we all hope that our travel insurance can stay blissfully untouched amongst our galivants around the globe, this is not always the case. When crisis calls and travel insurance is required, the last thing you want are concerns regarding the coverage and reliability of your insurance.

As more and more individuals embark on careers as digital nomads and remote workers, an insurance provider that meets the needs of this growing workforce is becoming increasingly necessary.

SafetyWing, a revolutionized subscription-based travel insurance provider, is remediating the concerns about healthcare coverage that many digital nomads and remote workers have. The start-up, which was founded in Norway and operates today out of San Francisco, is "here to remove the role of geographical borders as a barrier to equal opportunities and freedom for everyone," as mentioned on their website. As an industry leader, SafetyWing is facilitating this by offering travel insurance options to individuals who are location independent.

What further aids in the appeal of SafetyWing is that they chose to specifically add COVID19 coverage to their insurance plans, unlike the vast majority of competitors who opted against this offering. "As of August 1st, 2020," mentioned a review, "SafetyWing will cover you for Coronavirus. As long as you didn't contract the virus before your policy start date, any costs incurred will be covered."

Despite the impact of the pandemic, many have made the decision that it's time to dust off their luggage and hit the tarmac. SafetyWing has made this decision both possible and safe with its ability to provide coverage and protection amongst a very unique time in our history. This benevolent offer will not be easily forgotten by digital nomads for years, if not decades, to come.

How does it work?

Built for nomads by nomads, SafetyWing offers global insurance solutions on a subscription basis to provide both short and long term coverage for individuals and families traveling outside of their home country for extended periods. Starting at $40/4-weeks, insurance plans include medical and travel coverage to keep you protected while on the go.

"We started with travel+medical insurance," explained SafetyWing, "then added comprehensive health insurance to our offering. Next, we will be moving on to disability and pension." The Y-Combinator company is dedicated to becoming the go-to source for nomadic individuals seeking coverage and vows to "keep adding products until we have a complete societal safety net - fully functioning across borders."

Unique Features

Buy abroad, stay abroad -Taking into account the lives of many nomads scattered across the globe, SafetyWing is available to be purchased abroad in the event that you've headed out on your journey without securing your travel insurance beforehand, a misdemeanor that is frighteningly easy to do (speaking from experience).

Automatic monthly payments - With its automatic monthly payment system, travelers can set their insurance to be renewed every 28 days, which will continue to renew until the selected end date. This ensures that your coverage will be available throughout the duration of your travels without having to worry that you forgot to renew or extend it at any point.

Homecomings - Realized it's time to take a quick trip back to the motherland to restock your suitcase and ensure your neighbors are properly keeping an eye out on your house? No problem. Globetrotters are provided 30 days of medical coverage within their own countries if they've been abroad for 90 days (15 days if your home country is the U.S).

Baby on board? - If little ones are joining you on your expeditions, good news! SafetyWing users are covered for up to 2 children under 10 years old within the monthly cost of their insurance subscription.

The rise of the remote worker

With options available for both contracted employees and corporations, the Y-Combinator Company is the go-to solution for a growing global remote workforce. Over the last five years, we've seen the remote workforce grow by 44 percent. This growth is only predicted to intensify, given the impact that the pandemic has had on remote work. By 2030, 2 in 3 knowledge workers predict that offices will be obsolete, freeing up opportunities for individuals to continue their work with the freedom to do so abroad.

These numbers make it clear to see that the changing work environment calls for health and travel insurance that can keep up. Having been at the forefront of this change for a number of years, SafetyWing is a crusader in the nomadic travel insurance industry and is "a solid choice for long stay travel insurance, particularly if you're a digital nomad or remote worker and plan on spending an extended period of time in the one location" as commented by a user.

Speaking as someone who is buzzing to reintroduce international flights to my life, I predict that it will not be long before I find myself in a tropical oasis, balancing my computer on my lap from the comfort of a beach lounger. When this time comes, SafetyWing will be quietly yet confidently assuring me that whatever might happen, it's got my back, and that kind of assurance is priceless (though actually quite affordable at $40/4 weeks).

