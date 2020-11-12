Regulatory News:

Orano Med, a subsidiary of the Orano group, has taken an important step forward by increasing its capacity for the production of Lead-212, a rare isotope used for the development of treatments known as "Targeted Alpha Therapy" (TAT), an innovative approach to fighting cancers with unmet medical needs.

Orano Med's TATs use the properties of Lead-212 to specifically target and destroy cancer cells, while limiting the impact on healthy tissues.

On October 29, 2020, teams from Orano Med successfully conducted the first operation to produce Lead-212 by the dissolution of Thorium nitrate on the new production lines of the Maurice Tubiana Laboratory (Laboratoire Maurice Tubiana LMT) at Bessines-sur-Gartempe. This operation was made possible thanks to the investments made since January 2019 which have allowed the surface area of the laboratory to be doubled in size and its production capacities to be increased five-fold.

The process used to obtain Lead-212 allows the Thorium nitrate from the Orano group's mining activities to be recycled.

This operational milestone is concrete evidence of Orano Med's commitment to produce the necessary isotopes in sufficient quantity and at a level of purity that meets pharmaceutical standards to allow the development and commercialization of cancer treatments.

Julien Dodet, President CEO of Orano Med, stated: "we are proud to have successfully completed this very important step in the development of our activities. The increase of our Lead-212 production capacities demonstrates the scalability of our unique process. It is a mark of Orano Med's robustness and of its capacity to serve the cancer treatments market. It will help to advance our clinical developments and will make it possible to offer therapeutic alternatives for patients.

About Orano Med

Orano Med is a company that combines biotechnologies and nuclear technology to develop new therapies offering new therapeutic solutions to patients with resistant forms of cancer.

Orano Med is continuing to develop targeted alpha therapy treatments, a unique technology which combines the capacity of biological molecules to target cancer cells with the properties of lead-212 (212Pb), which is able to destroy them while limiting the impact on surrounding healthy cells.

More information on www.oranomed.com, @OranoMed

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group @Oranogroup

