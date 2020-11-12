Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2020) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") invites its Shareholders and the General Public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Ilan Sobel, CEO of BHSC, will host the event and provide significant progress updates on its previously announced Growth Strategy, shared publicly in early August and September. The CEO will be available for a question and answer session following the presentation.

"I have committed to BHSC's Shareholders that our team will work relentlessly to achieve our growth strategy. Thursday, November 19, I will share with our shareholders and the general public, meaningful scalable progress made since our last conference call in mid-September. The Company achieved several milestones over the past 8 weeks, specifically concerning the building of Best in Class B2C Capabilities to market our flagship product VINIA, the application of VINIA to relevant adjacent food categories and; the progressive composition of a world-class dream team to navigate and seize the breadth of opportunities available to BioHarvest. We are taking pride in our Company being slowly but surely noticed in the health and wellness industry." commented Ilan Sobel.

Click the following link to register: BHSC's Shareholders Update, Nov 19, 2020 @ 2:00PM PST

The company's email database will receive an invitation to register for the conference call, and all interested investors are welcomed to contact info@bioharvest.com for further information.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company's technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

