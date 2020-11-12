Ricardo For Congress: Ricardo De La Fuente Builds a Foundation for Future Democratic Success with Congressional Campaign Youngest U.S. House Candidate in Texas Attracted Significant Turnout and Built on a People-Focused Platform

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Ricardo De La Fuente provided a strong challenge to incumbent Rep. Michael Cloud in Texas U.S. House District 27 on Tuesday. He received more than 95,000 votes even as Cloud won re-election. The campaign resonates beyond 2020 as the 30-year old candidate engaged voters of all ages in an effort to improve our nation's future.

De La Fuente's campaign garnered the most votes by a Democratic candidate in District 27 since 2008. The 2008 election was the last time District 27 voters sent a Democratic representative to Congress. Strong turnout for De La Fuente provides a platform for the 2022 election and beyond.

The campaign fought Cloud to a single-digit margin in Nueces County, the largest county in District 27. In 2020, Nueces County represented almost 50% of votes across the 13-county district. De La Fuente also made inroads into rural counties by campaigning on common ground and the need for new solutions in Washington, D.C.

De La Fuente focused on the people of District 27 rather than their party preferences. "Regardless of party affiliation, we got support from Republicans, independents, and Democrats because we bridged the partisan divide," he said following the election.

De La Fuente built his campaign on modeling good leadership in the community. He provided personal protective equipment to local groups trying to help others during the pandemic. The campaign also helped with food drives throughout the district.

The De La Fuente campaign emphasized the need for affordable healthcare and a stronger response to COVID-19. He also sought more resources for small businesses, veterans, and farmers across the country. This people-focused campaign attracted support ranging from local activists to former Mexican President Vicente Fox.

De La Fuente continued a career aimed at helping the community with his congressional run. His business career includes work in the clean energy and assisted living industries. De La Fuente embodies the next generation of political leaders focused more on solutions than talking points.

