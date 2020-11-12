Systemax to Attend the Southwest IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX), today announced that Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host 1-on-1 meetings at the Southwest IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. A broadcast of the company's pre-recorded presentation will be available at 8:00 am ET on November 18, 2020, and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Systemax's corporate website.

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6740

mike@theplunkettgroup.com/ ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

