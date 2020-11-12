Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896063 ISIN: US8718511012 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2020 | 22:20
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemax to Attend the Southwest IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX), today announced that Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host 1-on-1 meetings at the Southwest IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. A broadcast of the company's pre-recorded presentation will be available at 8:00 am ET on November 18, 2020, and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Systemax's corporate website.

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6740
mike@theplunkettgroup.com/ ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Systemax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/616385/Systemax-to-Attend-the-Southwest-IDEAS-Virtual-Investor-Conference

SYSTEMAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.