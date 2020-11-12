Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
12.11.2020
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Recognized in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services

WidePoint's Secure Mobile and Wired TEM Services Focus on Highly Regulated Industries

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today announced that WidePoint was recognized as a Representative Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Pure-Play Vendor for Regional Delivery in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services.

"WidePoint is honored to be named in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services," stated Jin Kang, WidePoint's chief executive officer. "Gartner is the world's leading research and advisory company. In our opinion, this recognition confirms WidePoint's strong focus on security as illustrated by our security-enhanced telecom management platform and dedicated security team. WidePoint knows that these features are important for organizations in highly regulated industries such as government, healthcare, technology and finance as well as organizations in the legal, transportation and manufacturing sectors."

Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services mentions key industry findings and recommendations and profiles of leading TEM providers such as WidePoint.

According to Gartner, "Through the COVID-19 outbreak, and as organizations try to recover from the 2020 economic disruption caused by the global pandemic, enterprises are looking to cut hard costs, reducing like-for-like spend. Going forward, this will also add focus on softer cost savings for process improvements and keeping inventories up-to-date." They further mention, "Enterprises are increasingly looking for ongoing management as a key benefit of TEM; yet they experience challenges associated with inadequate process definition and reactive rather than proactive engagement models."

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's chief sales and marketing officer, added, "WidePoint continues to deliver hard and soft cost savings for our clients. Our ongoing management services are also enabling our clients to manage the changes in their workforce and benefit from our cost optimization expertise. We are excited for WidePoint to be named in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services."

All quotes from, Gartner, "Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services," Katja Ruud, Pablo Arriandiaga, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Bill Menezes, 14 October 2020.

Note: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860, WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/616465/WidePoint-Recognized-in-the-Gartner-2020-Market-Guide-for-Telecom-Expense-Management-Services

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
