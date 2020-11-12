ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: ALT 5 Sigma Digital Instrument Market Summary for BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., an emerging leader in blockchain powered financial platforms, provides its daily digital instruments market summary for Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ether (ETH/USD), Litecoin (LTC/USD).
ALT 5 Sigma Digital Instrument Market Summary for BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH
ALT5 Sigma Market Summary
Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:02:50 PM
Digital Asset
Pair
Price
24hr Chg
7d Chg
24/hr Volume
MarketCap
Bitcoin
BTC/USD
$16,130.65
$0.02
$0.07
$32,427 M
$299,036 M
Ethereum
ETH/USD
$456.75
-$0.02
$0.11
$12,435 M
$51,796 M
XRP
XRP/USD
$0.25
-$0.01
$0.04
$2,375 M
$11,535 M
Bitcoin Cash
BCH/USD
$259.27
$0.00
$0.05
$1,647 M
$4,815 M
Litecoin
LTC/USD
$59.10
-$0.02
$0.01
$2,372 M
$3,893 M
Bitcoin SV
BSV/USD
$156.58
-$0.02
-$0.01
$713 M
$2,907 M
EOS
EOS/USD
$2.45
-$0.02
$0.01
$1,684 M
$2,299 M
Monero
XMR/USD
$110.48
-$0.04
-$0.07
$965 M
$1,962 M
Stellar
XLM/USD
$0.08
-$0.02
$0.01
$133 M
$1,675 M
Dash
DASH/USD
$79.42
$0.14
$0.18
$603 M
$779 M
ALT 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. About ALT 5 Sigma Inc.
ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell, and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5's products and services are available to Banks, Broker-Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.
ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services.
For more information, visit www.alt5sigma.com.
