

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $20.09 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $16.10 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $21.54 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $660.67 million from $574.16 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $21.54 Mln. vs. $17.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $660.67 Mln vs. $574.16 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GRIFFON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de