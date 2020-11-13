

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) expects that the annual valuation of the residential property portfolio of the Group as of 31 December 2020 will lead to an uplift of around 6% of the values previously reported in the Group's balance sheet at the end of the year.



The positive revaluation is driven by the continuing high demand and price dynamics on the transaction market for residential properties in German metropolitan areas, the company said in a statement.



