

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German-based international real estate investment company Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) reported that its net loss for the nine-month of 2020 was 105.5 million euros compared to net income of 93.3 million euros in the previous year.



The coronavirus pandemic had an impact on the valuation of the Group's real estate assets, which was carried out for the first time in the first half of the year, resulting in a valuation loss of 221.3 million euros in total.



The company generated significantly lower net operating income of 121.1 million euros in the first nine months of 2020 due to higher write-downs on rent receivables.



Earnings before taxes and excluding measurement gains/losses were 93.4 million euros, a 23.2% decrease from the prior year.



EPRA earnings decreased by 24.6% to 90.8 million euros and funds from operations by 18.6% to 90.9 million euros.



Revenue was 164.4 million euros, down 1.9% from the previous year.



The company did not provide forecast for financial year 2020, due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, the company believes that it is still well equipped to meet the current challenges, reflecting the solid balance sheet, low debt and stable liquidity position.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de