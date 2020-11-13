Technavio has been monitoring the trade finance market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.25 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005783/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trade Finance Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the trade finance market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
The emergence of clearing houses is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 11.25 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole Group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase Co., Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo Co., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The growing number of exports is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute to 56% of the market share.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole Group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase Co., Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo Co. are some of the major market participants. The growing number of exports will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this trade finance market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Trade Finance Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Trade Finance Market is segmented as below:
- Trade Finance Instruments
- Traditional Trade Finance
- Supply Chain Finance
- Structured Trade Finance
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40571
Trade Finance Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The trade finance market report covers the following areas:
- Trade Finance Market Size
- Trade Finance Market Trends
- Trade Finance Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of clearing houses as one of the prime reasons driving the trade finance market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Trade Finance Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist trade finance market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the trade finance market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the trade finance market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of trade finance market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Other 1
- Market segments
- Comparison by Other1 placement
- Traditional trade finance Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Supply chain finance Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Structured trade finance Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Other1
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Banco Santander SA
- Bank of America Corp.
- BNP Paribas SA
- Citigroup Inc.
- Crédit Agricole Group
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- JPMorgan Chase Co.
- Morgan Stanley
- Wells Fargo Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005783/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/