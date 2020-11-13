Anzeige
Notice: second quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd., (the "Company") has announced second quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 on November 11, 2020.

The Company Group's sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021 were 2,931 million yen (1,833 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), with an operating loss of 606 million yen (loss of 1,383 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), an ordinary loss of 669 million yen (loss of 477 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), and net loss attributable to owners of parent of 2,829 million yen (net loss attributable to owners of parent of 536 million yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

The reports and announcements can be downloaded from the below link

https://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/prdainishihanki201111_e.pdf

Representative: Chairman and Representative
Director Nobuyoshi Fujisawa
(Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section)
Contact: Chief of General Affairs Jiro Taketani
(TEL: +81-03-3470-8411)

