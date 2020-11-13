

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) reported a net loss of 107.5 million euros for the first nine months of 2020 compared to a loss of 76.5 million euros, previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to 70.8 million euros from 60.2 million euros. EBITDA margin was 2.2 percent compared to 3.1 percent. The Group said the sale of the European project development business had a positive effect on earnings, generating gross proceeds of around 400 million euros.



For the nine month period, consolidated sales rose by 63 percent year-on-year to 3.2 billion euros from 1.9 billion euros. The company said this growth is mainly attributable to the significant increase in installations and production in the Projects segment.



For 2020, the Nordex Group now expects to generate consolidated sales of around 4.4 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 2 percent.



Nordex SE expects business to show a positive trend in 2021. The Management Board aims to generate sales of around 5 billion euros with an EBITDA margin of 8 percent in 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

