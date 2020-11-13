EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 13, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 152090) INCAP OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 1,455,056 new shares (ICP1VN0120) of the share issue of Incap Oyj will be traded as new shares as of November 17, 2020. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: ICP1VN0120 ISIN code: FI4000452461 Orderbook id: 206521 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: November 17, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260