DJ Transactions in own shares

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 13-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 November 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 12 November 2020 it purchased a total of 280,442 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 280,442 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.2620 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.2200 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.2406 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 662,325,019 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 280,442 1.2406 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 235 1.2380 XDUB 08:38:41 00023736925TRDU1 2,171 1.2380 XDUB 08:38:41 00023736924TRDU1 342 1.2380 XDUB 08:38:41 00023736923TRDU1 1,201 1.2380 XDUB 08:45:12 00023737083TRDU1 4 1.2380 XDUB 08:45:12 00023737082TRDU1 806 1.2380 XDUB 08:47:57 00023737120TRDU1 1 1.2380 XDUB 08:47:57 00023737119TRDU1 3,507 1.2420 XDUB 08:50:40 00023737160TRDU1 1,626 1.2420 XDUB 08:59:55 00023737305TRDU1 3,503 1.2420 XDUB 08:59:55 00023737308TRDU1 4,092 1.2420 XDUB 08:59:55 00023737307TRDU1 2,466 1.2420 XDUB 08:59:55 00023737306TRDU1 4,244 1.2480 XDUB 09:28:06 00023737807TRDU1 4,023 1.2540 XDUB 10:08:11 00023738397TRDU1 4,129 1.2540 XDUB 10:20:11 00023738632TRDU1 761 1.2540 XDUB 10:30:16 00023738718TRDU1 1,749 1.2540 XDUB 10:31:58 00023738737TRDU1 557 1.2540 XDUB 10:31:58 00023738736TRDU1 1,815 1.2540 XDUB 10:31:58 00023738738TRDU1 4,125 1.2560 XDUB 10:42:40 00023738858TRDU1 1,535 1.2560 XDUB 10:53:05 00023739139TRDU1 2,511 1.2560 XDUB 10:53:05 00023739140TRDU1 4,214 1.2620 XDUB 11:06:30 00023739440TRDU1 2,405 1.2580 XDUB 11:12:46 00023739513TRDU1 4,388 1.2580 XDUB 11:16:02 00023739575TRDU1 1,854 1.2580 XDUB 11:16:02 00023739574TRDU1 3,886 1.2560 XDUB 11:16:06 00023739580TRDU1 3,520 1.2560 XDUB 11:46:22 00023740145TRDU1 270 1.2560 XDUB 11:55:10 00023740322TRDU1 2,879 1.2560 XDUB 11:55:16 00023740326TRDU1 7,602 1.2560 XDUB 12:13:07 00023740869TRDU1 3,581 1.2560 XDUB 12:13:07 00023740868TRDU1 634 1.2560 XDUB 12:13:07 00023740867TRDU1 3,552 1.2520 XDUB 12:35:23 00023741127TRDU1 3,807 1.2500 XDUB 12:44:16 00023741233TRDU1 3,772 1.2500 XDUB 12:44:16 00023741232TRDU1 3,631 1.2500 XDUB 12:44:16 00023741231TRDU1 3,188 1.2460 XDUB 13:14:29 00023741652TRDU1 387 1.2460 XDUB 13:14:29 00023741651TRDU1 7,230 1.2460 XDUB 13:25:42 00023741832TRDU1 3,608 1.2460 XDUB 13:25:42 00023741831TRDU1 3,411 1.2460 XDUB 13:25:42 00023741830TRDU1 125 1.2460 XDUB 13:25:42 00023741833TRDU1 3,023 1.2420 XDUB 13:37:14 00023742018TRDU1 190 1.2420 XDUB 13:37:16 00023742020TRDU1 431 1.2420 XDUB 13:38:44 00023742036TRDU1 3,930 1.2400 XDUB 13:55:44 00023742305TRDU1 3,518 1.2400 XDUB 13:55:44 00023742304TRDU1 3,986 1.2300 XDUB 14:07:56 00023742588TRDU1 61 1.2300 XDUB 14:07:59 00023742592TRDU1 4,054 1.2300 XDUB 14:13:47 00023742711TRDU1 3,585 1.2240 XDUB 14:26:06 00023743211TRDU1 3,561 1.2240 XDUB 14:26:06 00023743210TRDU1 3,573 1.2240 XDUB 14:26:06 00023743209TRDU1 3,508 1.2240 XDUB 14:32:03 00023743382TRDU1 3,522 1.2240 XDUB 14:32:03 00023743380TRDU1 3,679 1.2200 XDUB 14:34:31 00023743535TRDU1 1,131 1.2200 XDUB 14:44:06 00023743791TRDU1 3,996 1.2200 XDUB 14:44:06 00023743790TRDU1 2,778 1.2260 XDUB 14:53:48 00023743981TRDU1 3,177 1.2280 XDUB 14:54:00 00023743999TRDU1 799 1.2280 XDUB 14:54:00 00023743998TRDU1 1,580 1.2300 XDUB 14:57:06 00023744059TRDU1 2,203 1.2300 XDUB 14:57:06 00023744058TRDU1 78 1.2340 XDUB 15:01:16 00023744175TRDU1 3,574 1.2340 XDUB 15:01:16 00023744176TRDU1 4,044 1.2340 XDUB 15:02:53 00023744215TRDU1 11,211 1.2340 XDUB 15:03:48 00023744277TRDU1 3,674 1.2300 XDUB 15:07:28 00023744404TRDU1 605 1.2360 XDUB 15:19:43 00023744754TRDU1 2,554 1.2360 XDUB 15:19:43 00023744753TRDU1 490 1.2360 XDUB 15:19:43 00023744752TRDU1 1,462 1.2360 XDUB 15:21:48 00023744807TRDU1 2,554 1.2360 XDUB 15:21:48 00023744806TRDU1 4,241 1.2340 XDUB 15:24:52 00023744887TRDU1 3,953 1.2340 XDUB 15:24:52 00023744886TRDU1 2,503 1.2340 XDUB 15:24:52 00023744885TRDU1 1,664 1.2340 XDUB 15:24:52 00023744888TRDU1 3,492 1.2320 XDUB 15:28:51 00023745030TRDU1 3,678 1.2320 XDUB 15:28:51 00023745029TRDU1 3,520 1.2340 XDUB 15:35:53 00023745186TRDU1 3,662 1.2340 XDUB 15:35:53 00023745185TRDU1 2,516 1.2400 XDUB 15:56:07 00023745897TRDU1 2,554 1.2400 XDUB 15:56:07 00023745896TRDU1 4,033 1.2400 XDUB 15:56:07 00023745895TRDU1 1,500 1.2400 XDUB 15:56:07 00023745894TRDU1 2,153 1.2400 XDUB 15:56:07 00023745893TRDU1 2,168 1.2400 XDUB 15:57:35 00023745950TRDU1 1,403 1.2400 XDUB 15:57:35 00023745949TRDU1 3,257 1.2400 XDUB 16:00:14 00023746034TRDU1 613 1.2400 XDUB 16:00:14 00023746033TRDU1 2,492 1.2380 XDUB 16:02:52 00023746271TRDU1 9,617 1.2380 XDUB 16:02:52 00023746270TRDU1 2,595 1.2380 XDUB 16:02:52 00023746269TRDU1 3,552 1.2380 XDUB 16:11:41 00023746570TRDU1 3,521 1.2380 XDUB 16:11:41 00023746569TRDU1 4,094 1.2380 XDUB 16:11:41 00023746568TRDU1 4,191 1.2380 XDUB 16:11:41 00023746567TRDU1 3,592 1.2440 XDUB 16:14:32 00023746633TRDU1 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: POS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 87796 EQS News ID: 1147878 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)