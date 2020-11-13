Das Instrument 5QW KYG6455A1076 NETFIN ACQUISIT. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument 5QW KYG6455A1076 NETFIN ACQUISIT. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument IRYA US4500472042 IRSA INV. Y REPR. ADR 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument IRYA US4500472042 IRSA INV. Y REPR. ADR 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument AU000000AJC0 ACACIA COAL LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument AU000000AJC0 ACACIA COAL LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument B12 CA05570P1036 BNK PETROLEUM INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument B12 CA05570P1036 BNK PETROLEUM INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
Das Instrument CA30204R1010 EXGEN RES INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument CA30204R1010 EXGEN RES INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument AU0000028557 SCANDIVANADIUM LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument AU0000028557 SCANDIVANADIUM LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument EPWA US61179L1008 MONTAGE RESOURCES DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument EPWA US61179L1008 MONTAGE RESOURCES DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument 2GL US36467J1088 GAMING + LEISURE PROP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument 2GL US36467J1088 GAMING + LEISURE PROP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument IHY3 SE0006593901 KLOEVERN AB NAV. A SK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument IHY3 SE0006593901 KLOEVERN AB NAV. A SK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
Das Instrument IHY2 SE0006593919 KLOEVERN AB NAV. B SK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument IHY2 SE0006593919 KLOEVERN AB NAV. B SK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
Das Instrument BSD2 ES0113900J37 BCO SANTANDER N.EO0,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument BSD2 ES0113900J37 BCO SANTANDER N.EO0,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
Das Instrument 8HG GB00BYRJH519 HASTINGS GROUP HLD.LS-,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument 8HG GB00BYRJH519 HASTINGS GROUP HLD.LS-,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
Das Instrument FYM JP3802600001 FAMILYMART CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument FYM JP3802600001 FAMILYMART CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
The instrument 5QW KYG6455A1076 NETFIN ACQUISIT. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument IRYA US4500472042 IRSA INV. Y REPR. ADR 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument IRYA US4500472042 IRSA INV. Y REPR. ADR 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument AU000000AJC0 ACACIA COAL LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument AU000000AJC0 ACACIA COAL LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument B12 CA05570P1036 BNK PETROLEUM INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument B12 CA05570P1036 BNK PETROLEUM INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
Das Instrument CA30204R1010 EXGEN RES INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument CA30204R1010 EXGEN RES INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument AU0000028557 SCANDIVANADIUM LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument AU0000028557 SCANDIVANADIUM LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument EPWA US61179L1008 MONTAGE RESOURCES DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument EPWA US61179L1008 MONTAGE RESOURCES DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument 2GL US36467J1088 GAMING + LEISURE PROP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020
The instrument 2GL US36467J1088 GAMING + LEISURE PROP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020
Das Instrument IHY3 SE0006593901 KLOEVERN AB NAV. A SK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument IHY3 SE0006593901 KLOEVERN AB NAV. A SK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
Das Instrument IHY2 SE0006593919 KLOEVERN AB NAV. B SK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument IHY2 SE0006593919 KLOEVERN AB NAV. B SK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
Das Instrument BSD2 ES0113900J37 BCO SANTANDER N.EO0,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument BSD2 ES0113900J37 BCO SANTANDER N.EO0,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
Das Instrument 8HG GB00BYRJH519 HASTINGS GROUP HLD.LS-,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument 8HG GB00BYRJH519 HASTINGS GROUP HLD.LS-,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
Das Instrument FYM JP3802600001 FAMILYMART CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020
The instrument FYM JP3802600001 FAMILYMART CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020
HASTINGS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de