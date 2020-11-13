Das Instrument 5QW KYG6455A1076 NETFIN ACQUISIT. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020The instrument 5QW KYG6455A1076 NETFIN ACQUISIT. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020Das Instrument IRYA US4500472042 IRSA INV. Y REPR. ADR 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020The instrument IRYA US4500472042 IRSA INV. Y REPR. ADR 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020Das Instrument AU000000AJC0 ACACIA COAL LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020The instrument AU000000AJC0 ACACIA COAL LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020Das Instrument B12 CA05570P1036 BNK PETROLEUM INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020The instrument B12 CA05570P1036 BNK PETROLEUM INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020Das Instrument CA30204R1010 EXGEN RES INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020The instrument CA30204R1010 EXGEN RES INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020Das Instrument AU0000028557 SCANDIVANADIUM LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020The instrument AU0000028557 SCANDIVANADIUM LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020Das Instrument EPWA US61179L1008 MONTAGE RESOURCES DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020The instrument EPWA US61179L1008 MONTAGE RESOURCES DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020Das Instrument 2GL US36467J1088 GAMING + LEISURE PROP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020The instrument 2GL US36467J1088 GAMING + LEISURE PROP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2020Das Instrument IHY3 SE0006593901 KLOEVERN AB NAV. A SK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020The instrument IHY3 SE0006593901 KLOEVERN AB NAV. A SK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020Das Instrument IHY2 SE0006593919 KLOEVERN AB NAV. B SK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020The instrument IHY2 SE0006593919 KLOEVERN AB NAV. B SK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020Das Instrument BSD2 ES0113900J37 BCO SANTANDER N.EO0,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020The instrument BSD2 ES0113900J37 BCO SANTANDER N.EO0,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020Das Instrument 8HG GB00BYRJH519 HASTINGS GROUP HLD.LS-,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020The instrument 8HG GB00BYRJH519 HASTINGS GROUP HLD.LS-,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020Das Instrument FYM JP3802600001 FAMILYMART CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2020The instrument FYM JP3802600001 FAMILYMART CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2020