Internationaler Großauftrag für Covid-19-Schnelltest-Plattform mit Roche-Integration
13.11.2020
Issuing Citizenship to Brothers and Sisters of Investors Means St Kitts and Nevis Puts "Family Unity at Forefront" of Citizenship by Investment, says Industry Expert

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An investor's dependant siblings are now eligible to apply for the citizenship of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis under the same Citizenship by Investment (CBI) application. The amended rule, signed by Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris, came to effect on November 6th. Micha Rose Emmett, CEO of London-headquartered legal and marketing firm, says this change means that St Kitts and Nevis is putting "family unity at the forefront".

According to the 2020 CBI Index, which is a comparison tool for active CBI programmes, St Kitts and Nevis already channelled a high family appeal. The dual island received an almost perfect score for its family inclusiveness under the report's family pillar. It also noted that St Kitts and Nevis allows for parents and grandparents of the main applicant or spouse to be included in an application. Parents above the age of 55 years and grandparents above the age of 65 are permitted as long as they are living with and supported by the main applicant.

"St Kitts and Nevis acknowledges the rise of increasingly complicated family relationships motivating investors to find programmes that allow a wider range of family members to be included under a primary application," says Emmett, who is a dual-qualified lawyer and has worked with governments and private firms across the globe for nearly two decades."Though all Caribbean CBI programmes provide for the inclusion of spouses and minor children, St Kitts and Nevis also allows the addition of adult children, and extended family members like parents, grandparents, and now siblings, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions. Siblings must be unmarried, childless, aged 30 or under, and financially dependent on the main applicant," she added.

Delivering the longest-running, most established CBI Programme, St Kitts and Nevis has been setting the standard for the industry for 36 years. It is widely renowned for being one of the most efficient, transparent and reliable options for economic citizenship. Earlier this year, the country temporarily (until January 15th, 2020) reduced the cost of citizenship for families via its government fund route by US$45,000.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley continues to increase the list of visa-free destinations citizens can travel.

Contacts: pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

