Copenhagen November 13, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Dataproces Group A/S share (short name: DATA) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Dataproces Group belongs to the technology sector and is the 11th company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2020 and is no. 58 on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Dataproces Group is an innovative IT and consulting house specializing in solutions targeted at the country's municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely. From robot technology and SaaS, over data analysis to sparring and consulting. However, the starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities. "Today is a major milestone for us, and this journey through the IPO has been an exciting time for Dataproces Group A/S. We have felt a significant interest in our technology and strategy, and I am both proud and humbled by the great trust the many investors have shown us. I look forward to enter this new, exciting phase on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. We're looking forward to welcoming the many investors and we hope that many more will follow us on our journey", says Kjartan Jensen, CEO Dataproces Group A/S. "We are proud to welcome Dataproces Group to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "Dataproces Group will make a significant contribution to our technology sector, and with admission to trading on First North, Dataproces Group secures important growth capital while gaining many new ambassadors in the form of shareholders and investors who see potential in the company and its technology." Dataproces Group has appointed Norden CEF as Certified Adviser. * Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.