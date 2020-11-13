ZIM to Launch a new Mexico - Tampa Shuttle Service in December

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM is pleased to announce the launch of the new Mexico - Tampa shuttle service (MTS), commencing in mid-December, expanding ZIM's regional network and providing great new options for customers in Mexico & the US.

The new MTS will deploy a 1000-TEU vessel on a weekly, fixed-day schedule between the port of Altamira, Mexico and Tampa, Florida in the US. The service will depart Altamira on Fridays and call at Tampa on Mondays.

On top of the best-in-market 3-day transit time, the new MTS offers many advantages to customers, including

Guaranteed space allocation and container availability (dry, reefer & special equipment)

Calling at ATP Terminal in Altamira to provide the most reliable quality service

to provide the most reliable quality service Extended cut-off dates and quick IMO Cargo approval process

Door-to-door and end-to-end inland service

Fully dedicated ZIM-operated vessel

Strong, reliable & highly experienced organizations and follow-up in Mexico and the US

and the US ZIM's exceptional personal customer service combined with its advanced, easy-to-use digital tools

Yoram Dallman, ZIM VP Latin America Busines Unit, said: "The new MTS is a valuable addition to our growing regional network, strengthening our position as the fastest-growing ocean carrier in the Mexican market. MTS will enable ZIM customers to benefit from a fast, reliable connection and top-level customer service."

About ZIM: Since 1945, ZIM has been providing creative operational and logistical solutions to customers. Over the years, ZIM has grown to become a leading force in the shipping industry by pioneering innovative technologies and expanding its vast geographical network while maintaining its tradition of excellence.

