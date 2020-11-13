

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intact Financial Corp. announced $1.25 billion bought deal private placement of subscription receipts to finance a portion of the purchase price of the possible offer for RSA Insurance Group plc (RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA).



Intact has entered into an agreement with a group of underwriters, led by CIBC Capital Markets and Barclays Capital Canada Inc., by which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 9.27 million subscription receipts of the company at a price of $134.50 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $1.25 billion.



Earlier today, Intact announced that it entered into subscription agreements with institutional investors for the aggregate issuance of 23.8 million subscription receipts at a price of $134.50 per subscription receipt for gross proceeds of $3.2 billion.



Earlier this month, RSA Insurance confirmed that on 2 October 2020 it received a proposal from Intact Financial and Tryg regarding a possible offer for RSA. The proposal comprises 685 pence in cash per RSA share, plus payment by RSA of the announced interim dividend of 8 pence per share . This would represent an about 7.2 billion pounds transaction with Intact paying 3.0 billion pounds and Tryg paying 4.2 billion pounds.



